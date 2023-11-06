New Delhi: The viral deep fake video of South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna on the internet has left many people upset and angry, including Amitabh Bachchan, who has called for legal actions against those responsible. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has responded to the deep fake video, stating that the Government of India is committed to ensuring the safety and trust of all digital citizens using the internet.

Rajeev mentioned that deep fakes are a dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and should be addressed by online platforms. He also pointed out that as per the IT rules notified in April 2023, platforms have a legal obligation to ensure that no misinformation is posted by users, and they must remove such content within 36 hours when reported by users or the government. If platforms fail to comply with this rule, they can be taken to court under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by aggrieved individuals.

PM @narendramodi ji's Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using Internet



Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 - it is a legal obligation for platforms to



ensure no misinformation is posted by any user AND



ensure that when reported by… https://t.co/IlLlKEOjtd — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@Rajeev_GoI) November 6, 2023

Commenting on her deep fake video, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna said she felt really hurt to share that and had to talk about the deepfake video of her being spread online.

“Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused,” she said in the X post.