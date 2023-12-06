Grand Theft Auto VI: Rockstar Games Releases GTA 6 Trailer; Crosses 100 M Views In Two Days

New Delhi: Putting an end to the long wait for gamers worldwide, Rockstar Games, the big player in the gaming world, revealed the first trailer for the upcoming sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto – GTA VI. The game showcases impressive display and graphics, featuring two new protagonists, including the first-ever female lead. It's promising something more than what fans have been expecting from GTA developers.

However, the trailer brings a mix of emotions for GTA fans, as it announced the launch date for 2025. So, fans have to wait another whole year to experience the joy of playing the world-famous game franchise. Rockstar Games mentioned that GTA 6 is set to arrive in 2025 on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The GTA 6 trailer has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the audience, crossing the 100 million views mark in less than 48 hours. A comparison post highlighted that the GTA V trailer took 12 years to hit the same milestone, while GTA 6 did it in just one day.

The Grand Theft Auto series started its journey on May 1, 1998. Since then, the GTA franchise has gained immense popularity globally, creating nostalgic connections for many adults.