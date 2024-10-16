Advertisement
BLINKIT

Great News For Online Shoppers! Blinkit Launches 10-Minute Return For Clothes And Footwear

The new feature is a strategic move to stay ahead of the growing competition from Zepto, Swiggy’s Instamart, Flipkart’s Minutes, and BigBasket’s BBNow.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 07:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Great News For Online Shoppers! Blinkit Launches 10-Minute Return For Clothes And Footwear File Photo

New Delhi: Blinkit, the quick commerce platform owned by Zomato has rolled out a new feature for customers. Users across select cities in India can now return or exchange clothing and footwear within just 10 minutes. This will help to resolve common issues like size and fit with ease and speed. This service aims to make online shopping more hassle-free for customers.

In which cities is Blinkit's new return and exchange feature for apparel available?

Blinkit's new apparel return and exchange feature, after being tested in Delhi-NCR, is now available in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. According to Dhindsa, the company plans to expand the service to even more cities in the near future.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared, “Introducing easy returns on Blinkit! Customers can initiate a return/exchange in case of a size or fit issue with the delivered product. This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear."

He further added “The cool part - return or exchange will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request!” he added.

The new feature is a strategic move to stay ahead of the growing competition from Zepto, Swiggy’s Instamart, Flipkart’s Minutes, and BigBasket’s BBNow in the quick commerce sector, which is valued at around $5.5 billion. At present, Zepto offers a 72-hour exchange policy for apparel, but it only applies to damaged or defective items.

