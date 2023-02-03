GTA 5 Latest Cheat Codes: Check List of Grand Theft Auto 5 Cheats for PC, PS4, Xbox Consoles, and Mobile Phones

Grand Theft Auto V one of the most popular games of all time was launched in 2013 the game was developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. It was the seventh main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, following 2008's Grand Theft Auto IV, and the fifteenth installment overall. The game is played from either a third-person or first-person perspective, and its world is navigated on foot and by vehicle. The original edition was released on September 17th, 2013, for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 "enhanced" versions were released on November 18th, 2014, and were later released on April 14th, 2015, for the PC. A further "expanded and enhanced" version for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S released on March 15, 2022.

There is a long list of GTA 5 cheat codes that you can use to wreak havoc in the game and improve your gameplay. The entertaining action game is available for PC, PS5, PS4, PS3, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 users. Here is the list of cheat codes that you can use to have fun in the game.

GTA 5: Most Used Cheat Codes in the game

ACTION CHEAT CODES Become Invincible PAINKILLER Get all Weapons TOOLUP Full Health and Armour TURTLE Spawn a Motorcycle ROCKET Spawn a sports car COMET Swim Faster GOTGILLS Spawn an Armed Helicopter BUZZOFF Get a Parachute SKYDIVE Decrease Wanted Level LAWYERUP Improve Aiming DEADEYE

GTA 5: Less used Cheat Codes in the game

ACTION CHEAT CODES Recharge Special Ability POWERUP Run Faster CATCHME Jump Higher GOTGILLS Increase Wanted Level FUGITIVE Exploding Punch HOTHANDS Bullets that explode HIGHEX Flaming Bullets INCENDIARY Get Character Drunk LIQUOR Fall from the Sky SKYFALL Change Weather MAKEITRAIN Slippery Cars on the Road SNOWDAY Activate Low Gravity FLOATER Play the Game in Slow Motion SLOWMO Spawn a Garbage Truck TRASHED Spawn a Stunt Plane BARNSTORM

GTA 5 cheat codes for PC

Use ~ (Shift + `) button to open the command centre.

Now, type the required cheat code from the aforementioned list to get the power/advantage.

GTA 5 cheat codes for PS5, PS4, PS3

Drunk mode – Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left

Fast swimming – Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Fast sprinting – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Full health and armour – O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Jump high – L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X

Painkiller – Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Recharge special ability – X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Slow motion aim – Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Give parachute – Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Fall from sky – L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Increase Wanted level – R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Decrease Wanted level – R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Give weapon – Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Explode with hands – Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2

Explode with gun shots – Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Set on fire – L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

Change weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Change gravity – Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Reduce friction – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Get caddy vehicle – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Get comet vehicle – R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Get a Rapid GT car – R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2

Get a garbage truck – Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Get a BMX bike – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Get a buzzard helicopter – O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

GTA 5 cheat codes for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360

Drunk mode – Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left

Fast swim – Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

Fast run – Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

Top health and max armour – B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

High jump – Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

Invincible – Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Recharge special ability – A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

Slow motion aim – X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

Get parachute – Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

Fall from sky – LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

Increase wanted level – RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Decrease wanted level – RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Get weapons – Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Bullets that explode – Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

Bullets that flame up – LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB

Change weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Decrease friction – Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Change gravity – Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

Get caddy vehicle – B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Get comet vehicle – RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Get Rapid GT – RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT

Stretch Limo – RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Get garbage truck – B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Get BMX bike – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT

Get Buzzard helicopter – B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

GTA 5 cheat codes for PC, Xbox, PlayStation using in-game cell phone

Another way to use cheat codes in GTA 5 by using your in-game smartphone. Pull out your smartphone and type the cheat codes given below:

Get drunk – 1-999-547867

Swim fast – 1-999-46844557

Sprint fast – 1-999-228-2463

Max health and armour – 1-999-887-853

High jump – 1-999-467-8648

Get Invincible – 1-999-724-6545537

Recharge special ability – 1-999-769-3787

Slow motion aim – 1-999-332-3393

Get parachute – 1-999-759-3483

Fall from sky – 1-999-759-3255

Increase wanted level – 1-999-384-48483

Decrease wanted level – 1-999-529-93787

Get weapons and ammo – 1-999-866-587

Rounds that explode – 1-999-444-439

Rounds that catch fire – 1-999-4623-634279

Change weather – 1-999-625-348-7246

Change gravity – 1-999-356-2837

Reduce friction – 1-999-766-9329

Get caddy vehicle – 1-999-4653-461

Get comet vehicle – 1-999-266-38

Get Rapid GT car – 1-999-727-4348

Get garbage truck – 1-999-872-7433

Get BMX bike – 1-999-226-348

Get Buzzard helicopter – 1-999-289-9633

This was the first Grand Theft Auto game where the entire map is available to explore from the start of the game. Previous entries in the series have had only limited sections available until certain missions are completed whereas entering regions not yet unlocked gives the player a four star wanted level.