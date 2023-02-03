GTA 5 Latest Cheat Codes: Check List of Grand Theft Auto 5 Cheats for PC, PS4, Xbox Consoles, and Mobile Phones
Grand Theft Auto 5 is the first game in the series to feature original music, scroll down to check the cheat codes of the action adventure game.
Trending Photos
Grand Theft Auto V one of the most popular games of all time was launched in 2013 the game was developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. It was the seventh main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, following 2008's Grand Theft Auto IV, and the fifteenth installment overall. The game is played from either a third-person or first-person perspective, and its world is navigated on foot and by vehicle. The original edition was released on September 17th, 2013, for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 "enhanced" versions were released on November 18th, 2014, and were later released on April 14th, 2015, for the PC. A further "expanded and enhanced" version for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S released on March 15, 2022.
There is a long list of GTA 5 cheat codes that you can use to wreak havoc in the game and improve your gameplay. The entertaining action game is available for PC, PS5, PS4, PS3, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 users. Here is the list of cheat codes that you can use to have fun in the game.
GTA 5: Most Used Cheat Codes in the game
|ACTION
|
CHEAT CODES
|Become Invincible
|
PAINKILLER
|
Get all Weapons
|
TOOLUP
|
Full Health and Armour
|
TURTLE
|
Spawn a Motorcycle
|
ROCKET
|
Spawn a sports car
|
COMET
|
Swim Faster
|
GOTGILLS
|
Spawn an Armed Helicopter
|
BUZZOFF
|
Get a Parachute
|SKYDIVE
|
Decrease Wanted Level
|
LAWYERUP
|
Improve Aiming
|DEADEYE
GTA 5: Less used Cheat Codes in the game
|
ACTION
|CHEAT CODES
|
Recharge Special Ability
|
POWERUP
|
Run Faster
|
CATCHME
|
Jump Higher
|
GOTGILLS
|
Increase Wanted Level
|
FUGITIVE
|
Exploding Punch
|
HOTHANDS
|
Bullets that explode
|
HIGHEX
|
Flaming Bullets
|
INCENDIARY
|
Get Character Drunk
|
LIQUOR
|
Fall from the Sky
|
SKYFALL
|
Change Weather
|
MAKEITRAIN
|
Slippery Cars on the Road
|SNOWDAY
|
Activate Low Gravity
|
FLOATER
|
Play the Game in Slow Motion
|
SLOWMO
|
Spawn a Garbage Truck
|
TRASHED
|
Spawn a Stunt Plane
|
BARNSTORM
GTA 5 cheat codes for PC
Use ~ (Shift + `) button to open the command centre.
Now, type the required cheat code from the aforementioned list to get the power/advantage.
GTA 5 cheat codes for PS5, PS4, PS3
Drunk mode – Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left
Fast swimming – Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
Fast sprinting – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
Full health and armour – O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
Jump high – L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X
Painkiller – Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
Recharge special ability – X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
Slow motion aim – Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
Give parachute – Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
Fall from sky – L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
Increase Wanted level – R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
Decrease Wanted level – R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Give weapon – Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
Explode with hands – Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2
Explode with gun shots – Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
Set on fire – L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
Change weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
Change gravity – Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
Reduce friction – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
Get caddy vehicle – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
Get comet vehicle – R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
Get a Rapid GT car – R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2
Get a garbage truck – Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
Get a BMX bike – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
Get a buzzard helicopter – O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle
GTA 5 cheat codes for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360
Drunk mode – Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left
Fast swim – Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
Fast run – Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
Top health and max armour – B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
High jump – Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT
Invincible – Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
Recharge special ability – A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
Slow motion aim – X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
Get parachute – Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
Fall from sky – LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
Increase wanted level – RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
Decrease wanted level – RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Get weapons – Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
Bullets that explode – Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
Bullets that flame up – LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
Change weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
Decrease friction – Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB
Change gravity – Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
Get caddy vehicle – B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
Get comet vehicle – RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
Get Rapid GT – RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT
Stretch Limo – RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
Get garbage truck – B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
Get BMX bike – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT
Get Buzzard helicopter – B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
GTA 5 cheat codes for PC, Xbox, PlayStation using in-game cell phone
Another way to use cheat codes in GTA 5 by using your in-game smartphone. Pull out your smartphone and type the cheat codes given below:
Get drunk – 1-999-547867
Swim fast – 1-999-46844557
Sprint fast – 1-999-228-2463
Max health and armour – 1-999-887-853
High jump – 1-999-467-8648
Get Invincible – 1-999-724-6545537
Recharge special ability – 1-999-769-3787
Slow motion aim – 1-999-332-3393
Get parachute – 1-999-759-3483
Fall from sky – 1-999-759-3255
Increase wanted level – 1-999-384-48483
Decrease wanted level – 1-999-529-93787
Get weapons and ammo – 1-999-866-587
Rounds that explode – 1-999-444-439
Rounds that catch fire – 1-999-4623-634279
Change weather – 1-999-625-348-7246
Change gravity – 1-999-356-2837
Reduce friction – 1-999-766-9329
Get caddy vehicle – 1-999-4653-461
Get comet vehicle – 1-999-266-38
Get Rapid GT car – 1-999-727-4348
Get garbage truck – 1-999-872-7433
Get BMX bike – 1-999-226-348
Get Buzzard helicopter – 1-999-289-9633
This was the first Grand Theft Auto game where the entire map is available to explore from the start of the game. Previous entries in the series have had only limited sections available until certain missions are completed whereas entering regions not yet unlocked gives the player a four star wanted level.
Live Tv
More Stories