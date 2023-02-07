GTA to Metal Gear; Best Open World Games to Play in 2023- Check Complete List Here

An open world in a video game is a fictional setting where the player can approach goals however they choose, as opposed to a setting with more linear and structured gameplay. Open-world ideas have been employed in video games since the 1980s, but Grand Theft Auto III's execution of the idea in 2001 set a precedent that has been followed ever since. The entire idea of open-world gaming always felt like the future of the medium, even in the early days of the genre when developers had to rely on smoke and mirrors to make their fantasies come to life. One of those things we used to only be able to imagine was being left to your own devices in a vast digital universe where almost anything was possible. Now, you find variations of that concept in many of the best modern blockbuster titles.

An open world is typically a large expanse that you can jump into without many restrictions on where you can go and what you can do. Sometimes the open world doesn’t have to be that big to qualify. Here's the list of the Top 5 open world games according to us that you can play and enjoy:

Grand Theft Auto 5

Publisher- Rockstar Game

Platform- PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Year- 2013

It was inevitable that GTA 5 would rank among the top three open-world games. Most people have played the GTA series at least once in their lifetime whether on PC, PS, or XBOX. GTA 5 is by far the best game of the series whether you talk about graphics, missions, or cars it is one of the best open-world games of all time. Grand Theft Auto offers a labyrinth of illicit activities and mind-boggling potential, with NPCs to trick, tasks to find, or just enormous heights of hijinks to get into on every square inch of the world.

God of War Ragnarök

Publisher- Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Year- 2022

God of War, a highly developed and action-packed video game, became a worldwide phenomenon. This game is actually pioneering on many levels when you consider the enormous legacy left by earlier games in the series paired with new lore centered in Norse mythology. The player is drawn into an engaging universe with a variety of opponents and even a few riddles through intricate storytelling. The game was a commercial success, selling 5.1 million units in its first week, becoming the fastest-selling first-party game in PlayStation history. By early February 2023, 11 million copies of the game had been sold.

Marvel's Spider Man

Publisher- Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform- PS5, PS4, PC

Year- 2012

Open-world action-adventure game Marvel's Spider-Man is set in the Manhattan borough of a fictionalised depiction of contemporary New York City. The superhero Spider-Man is the main playable character. He can move throughout the area by leaping, shooting webs with his web shooters to swing across structures, sprinting along walls, and automatically vaulting over barriers. Marvel's Spider-Man sold 3.3 million units including those bundled with the PS4 console in its first three days of release, making it the fastest-selling first-party video game release in Sony's history. It is one of the best open-world games.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone

Publisher- CD Projekt

Platform- PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Year- 2015

The Witcher 3 is one of the best open-world games to play. There is always something for Geralt to do because everything is broken in its own unique way, as evidenced by the peeling notice boards. A poltergeist in the center of a city can be bargained with if you stay on the dirt country roads and aid the villagers with the creatures baying at the door while they are suspicious of you and your yellow eyes, or you can just figure out what all those weird question marks on the map mean. The Witcher 3 has set a very high standard for the future of open-world games since its imperfect world makes for a flawless game.

Metal Gear Solid 5

Publisher- Konami

Platform- PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Year- 2015

It is among the best illustrations of how an open-world game ought to address its difficulties. Every circumstance has more than one course of action, which gives people a sense of unprecedented freedom of choice. When it's at its most enjoyable, it's just pure fun, like smashing Army soldiers together in a playground sandbox, but with an amazing soundtrack and plenty of Kojima weirdness to make it feel even more unique.