Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: You can gift THESE tech gadgets to your spouse

New Delhi: Karwa Chauth 2021 is only a few months away. It is an age-old Hindu practice in which married Hindu women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands. Every year on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the lunar month of Kartik, it is commemorated.

While it is customary for only women to fast, many men do so alongside their spouses, while others lavish gifts on their wives to commemorate the auspicious day. So, if you have a tech-savvy wife, here are some great gift ideas provided the money isn't an issue. Here are some of our favorites:

Apple iPhone 13

Apple's A15 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone 13, which has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display OLED display. It features a 12MP wide-angle lens on the front and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the back. It has a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front. It is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, with prices starting at Rs 79,990 in India.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. It has a bigger display and a QWERTY keyboard, as well as a battery life of 18 hours. Apple's watchOS 8 powers the Apple Watch Series 7, which includes an electrical heart sensor, ECG app, and Blood Oxygen sensor and app. The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at Rs 41,900 for an Aluminium casing and sports band and goes up to Rs 83,900 for a Titanium case with leather link.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Another interesting gift choice for you is a smartphone with a foldable display. A 6.7-inch internal display and a 1.8-inch exterior display are included in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It has an octa-core 2.8GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 12MP+12MP dual-camera configuration on the back and a 10MP selfie camera on the front. A 3,300mAh battery powers the device. The price ranges from Rs 84,999 to Rs 84,999.

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 ii wireless headphones

These noise-cancelling headphones come with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant connectivity, as well as noise-cancelling technology. They have a run time of up to 20 hours and can be fully charged in about 2.5 hours. For connectivity, they have Bluetooth. In India, they are available for Rs 29,363.

Amazon Kindle Oasis

The Amazon Kindle Oasis is one of the most advanced e-readers available. It has a 7-inch display with a peak brightness of 300 nits and a built-in warm light that can be adjusted. It has an IPX8 rating, which means it can withstand splashes of water. The 8GB storage with WiFi model costs Rs 17,999, while the 32GB storage with WiFi and 4G connectivity option costs Rs 24,999.

