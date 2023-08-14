New Delhi: The country has been urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use "Tiranga" as the display image on social media. The Prime Minister urged citizens to turn "Har Ghar Tiranga" into a widespread movement by using the national flag as their social media profile image. PM Modi changed the DP of all his social media platforms to Tiranga. Following suit, others also started changing their profile pictures.

Here is a detailed, step-by-step procedure to help you change/create your DP if you are unsure of how to change the image on it.

How To Create/Change Best Tiranga DP This Independence Day On Facebook?

- Open your Facebook

- Click on your Dp (profile picture)

- Now, click on choose frame option

- Click on the flag options

- Click on the Indian flag option

- Adjust or fix it as per your choice

- Now you can click on the save button option

- Now, Indian flag in your DP will start reflecting

If you want to make Indian flag your DP on other social media platforms, then you have to save it from Facebook. And the process that can be followed is first you have to click on three dots at the right corner of your profile picture. Then click on the save button option. You the Indian flag DP saved in your device.

How To Create/Change Best Tiranga DP This Independence Day On Instagram?

- Open your Instagram

- Click on the profile icon at the bottom right corner

- Click on the edit profile option

- Click on the change profile photo

- Click on the new profile photo option

- Click on the newly downloaded photo of Indian flag

- Now, Indian flag DP starts reflecting in your account

How To Create/Change Best Tiranga DP This Independence Day On WhatsApp?

Open your WhatsApp

- Click on the profile picture

- Click on the camera icon

- Click on the newly downloaded photo of indian flag

- Click on the Done option

How To Create/Change Best Tiranga DP This Independence Day On Twitter?

- Open your Twitter

- Click on your profile picture

- Click on the edit option

- Click on the newly downloaded photo of Indian flag

- Upload the same photo

- Click on the save option

- Now your DP will be changed