Has your user security password been exposed? Google Android Password Checkup tool to tell you

Google has announced that it will expand its password checkup feature to older devices on Tuesday (February 23).

Google offers a password checkup feature that analyses the password strength or if any logins have been compromised in a data leak. This password checkup will now make its way to smartphones and tablets running Android 9 and above.

This feature is one of the many that Google will be rolling out on Android. Google will introduce updates which include the ability to schedule text messages, an updated version of Google's Talkback and better- deeper support for Google Assistant in order to complete the tasks even when the screen is locked.

Schedule Text: The name says it all, Google's Schedule Text feature will be available in Google Messages app. User can schedule the delivery of the text as per their need. They will need to tap and hold on to the send button to get this feature. This feature is useful to send custom messages to family and friends situated in different time zones. The Schedule Text feature will be available on devices running Android 7 or above.

Google has its screen reader, Google Talkback, it is expected that the company will come up with a refined version of it. This feature allows visually challenged persons to interact with their smartphones in an easy and simple way. Google has listened to its customer feedback and added new features to its screen reader. According to Google, the Talkback gets more intuitive features, a unified menu, a reading control menu and many other features.

Google will be adding new cards to glance when users are interacting with their assistant while the screen is locked. Google has been pushing a lot of efforts into developing Google Assistant. Google is focusing on making its Assistant do things that include setting alarms, sending texts, play a song when the is at a distance.

