Have THIS problem with iPhone 12, 12 Pro? Apple will repair it for free

New Delhi: According to Apple, a "small fraction" of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units built between October 2020 and April 2021 have sound difficulties, making these two devices eligible for free repair and service.

The current scheme, according to Apple, covers iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices for two years following their first retail sale. If your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro is experiencing similar sound troubles, you can get free service in India. Before returning the gadget for service, Apple advises users to back it up to iCloud or a PC.

According to Apple's support site, some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units may have sound difficulties as a result of "a component" on the receiver module failing. The business warns that any other damage to the two variations that could influence the repair, such as a cracked screen, must be addressed prior to the service.

Additionally, in rare special repair instances, consumers may be required to pay a fee. In that scenario, it's best to see if your iPhone is still covered by the manufacturer's guarantee. To verify the warranty status, customers must first locate the product's serial number under Settings > General > About. Then go to checkcoverage.apple.com and fill out the form with information like the serial number and special code.

Then, choose an Apple Authorised Service Provider near you and schedule an appointment for a phone check-up. Users of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can also arrange for a mail-in service by contacting Apple Support (through the website).

The current free repair programme does not extend the standard warranty of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, according to the firm. Apple has not stated the exact number of smartphone units affected by sound difficulties, but additional information is expected from the firm soon.

