Heard of Kashmir Files WhatsApp scam? Here’s how to stay safe

New Delhi: Malicious actors find WhatsApp users to be easy prey. Cybercriminals are attempting to dupe WhatsApp users by mimicking the title of a renowned film. A new fraud has been discovered in which viewers are being directed to bogus websites purporting to give the popular Kashmir Files movie for free. By clicking on this link, you are exposing your phone to malware and other threats.

Ranvijay Singh, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), has come up to explain why this latest WhatsApp fraud is so deadly. Singh added that by clicking on the bogus link, customers will not receive the Kashmir Files video, but rather cybercriminals will be able to hijack smartphones and empty bank accounts associated with the phone number.

"There has been no specific case here yet in which the movie's name has been exploited," Singh told PTI, "but there are inputs regarding such an approach being used by conmen for hacking into people's phones or duping them of money."

He claimed that some people had lost their savings as a result of clicking on a few links delivered to them via WhatsApp. These links were disguising themselves as free Kashmir Files movie streaming.

"Most recently, three people addressed the police within a 24-hour period from just one police station with similar charges of cyber fraud, in which they ended up losing a total of 30 lakh," he added.

Here’s how to stay safe

According to police officers, WhatsApp users should avoid clicking on links published on the app or social media. If the connection is shared by an unknown person, it may pose an even greater risk.

Even if such a link is shared by a recognised person, the user should first contact that person to confirm the legitimacy of the connection.

The film Kashmir Files is based on the early 1990s flight of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. The film has received acclaim from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other significant leaders.

