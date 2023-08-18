Heaviest RAM EVER! Realme GT 5 Confirmed To Feature 24GB RAM And 240W Fast Charging

New Delhi: The much-touted Realme GT 5 will soon be released in China, according to Xu Qi Chase, president of Realme China. Amidst rumours buzzing into the market, the RAM of the smartphone has been made public, but the manufacturer hasn't yet provided a specific launch date. It is anticipated that the smartphone will have up to 24GB of RAM.

Along with the phone's charging specifications, a few other features have also been teased on Weibo. As per the media reports, the smartphone could make its debut as the Realme GT 3's replacement, which debuted earlier this year. (Also Read: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 With Big Displays, Impressive Cameras, And Good Battery Life)

The next Realme GT 5 will include up to 24GB of RAM, according to information provided by Realme's China president Xu Qi Chase. Additionally, he made a suggestion that Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC would be used to power the smartphone. The smartphone's support for 240W fast charging has also been confirmed.



Chase did not, however, provide a precise release date for the Realme GT 5. The business hasn't yet disclosed any other significant information about the phone.

The Realme GT 5, which could replace the Realme GT 3, was released earlier this year. The latter has a 6.74-inch 1.5K (1,240x2,772 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz.

It is also claimed that the display's maximum brightness is 1,400 nits. The octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is combined with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, powers the phone. It uses Android 13 in the hood and Realme UI 4.0 on top.

The 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor on the Realme GT 3's triple rear cameras features an f/1.88 lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) capability. The back camera system also includes a 2-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view and an f/3.3 lens. The device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.