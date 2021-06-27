Here’s how CoWIN allows users to link vaccine certificate to passports

Now the users can link their vaccination certificates to passports during travel as the government's CoWin portal is helping them to do so.

“Now, you can update your passport number in your vaccination certificate,” the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted.

Here’s how to link Passport to a vaccination certificate:

Go to the official portal of CoWin — www. cowin.gov.in.

Then click on the 'Raise an issue' option.

After that click on the 'Passport' option and choose the person, whose certificate you want to link, from the drop-down menu.

Then enter your passport number and submit the details.

If there is any mismatch in details between the vaccine certificate and passport, there is an option to edit those details too.

Here’s how to edit personal details:

Go to the official portal of CoWin — www. cowin.gov.in.

Then click on the 'Raise an issue' option.

After that click on the 'Correction in certificate' option and select the person, whose details you want to change, from the drop-down menu.

Choose the options you need to make corrections and edit the details.

Then submit.

The Government of India had earlier announced new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination, for those moving abroad for education, jobs, or as part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games, to get their vaccination certificates linked to passports.

Live TV

#mute