Phone Number Blocking

Here’s how to block your number and hide your Caller ID on iPhone or Android

Sometimes, unknowingly your number is circulated in the wrong hands and then you get unnecessary calls and messages that can further hamper your mental health. In order to protect yourself from such issues, you should block your phone number to hide your caller ID and protect your privacy.

Nowadays there are several frauds that are taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic and one of them includes your phone number getting in the wrong hands and then sensitive data being extracted and misused. 

Here are several ways through which you can block your number on an iPhone or Android device.

1. Dial *67 Before the Number You Are Going To Call

In order to block your number, you can simply dial *67 before the phone number you want to call. If you use this process to hide your caller ID from someone saved in your contacts, you have to make a note of their number (or copy it to the clipboard) first. Then type *67 at the start of the number.For example,  your phone number would look like *67-555-555-5555 instead of 555-555-5555.

After you do this, No Caller ID, Private, Blocked, will appear on their device. It involves no cost and you will also be asked to dial *67 before any blocked phone call you want to make.

2. Change Caller ID Settings on Your Phone

Change the settings on your device in order to block your phone number and hide your caller ID for every call you make. Both Android and iOS devices allow you to hide your caller ID, making you show up as No Caller ID, Private, or Blocked to everyone you call.

If you want to temporarily unblock your number, then just dial *82 before the number you want to call. 

3. Block Your Caller ID Directly With Your Cell Carrier

If you are unable to find an option to block your number or hide your caller ID in your phone's settings, you are then asked to block it directly with your cell carrier instead. Almost all the network carriers don’t allow you to block your number in the device settings, and then let you do it via their own app instead. 

 

