Here’s how to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India till THIS date

Battlegrounds Mobile India is out for Android users and they have to just head to the Google Play Store and download it. The official version of the much-awaited battle royale and the alternative to PUBG Mobile India was available a month ago after the release of the beta version.



However, it is important to take note of certain things before everything goes out of hand.

Krafton through a social media post announced that the data transfer service from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India will be temporarily shut down from July 6 till further notice. “We apologize for the inconvenience upon temporary shutdown of the data transfer. Those who wish to transfer their data, please do so before July 6th,” Krafton wrote and explained that this “data transfer service” is being offered “in order to safely secure the data of fans from India”.

Here’s how to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1. Download the Battlegrounds Mobile India game on your Android smartphone and open it.

2. Then accept the privacy policy and log in with either your Facebook or Twitter account. It is therefore advisable to use the same social media account to log in as you used on PUBG Mobile. Now, accept the Terms of Service.

3. After the creation of a new character on Battlegrounds Mobile India, you will see a pop up asking you if you want to proceed with account data transfer. Click on ‘Agree’.

4. Then you will get another window where you can select from which SNS (social networking service) account in the older app (PUBG Mobile) you want to transfer data to the new account in the new app (Battleground Mobile India).

5. After that you will receive another prompt asking you if you want to transfer the data from the older app. Click on “Agree”.

6. By mistake if you have chosen the incorrect social media account you will have a choice to add or modify the linked account later from the game settings. Battlegrounds Mobile India allows you to link up to two social media accounts at once.

7. After clicking on “Agree”, you will get a message further indicating that the data from the older account has been successfully transferred to the new account.

