Here’s why people can trade an arm for Apple iPhone, explains billionaire

New Delhi: Apple is unquestionably one of the most well-known brands in the world. Since the introduction of the first iPhone, the company has grown in popularity. Berkshire Hathaway Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger has revealed why the company is so popular. Apple is also Berkshire Hathaway's most valuable stock.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Charlie Munger discussed his thoughts on the American smartphone company. He asserted that Apple iPhone owners are so attached to their devices that they would willingly give up their arm to keep them. He also revealed why Apple is so successful during the interview.

"I assess the strength of a firm based on how much its customers adore it," Munger said, "and I've got zillions of friends who would virtually give up their right arm before giving up their iPhone." That is a tremendously powerful position to hold."

He went on to say that Apple is in this position as a result of the company's management. "I think it's incredibly well-managed," he remarked.

Despite the pandemic and the ensuing semiconductor crisis, Apple has continued to ascend the sales ladder. Apple appears to have a compelling product lineup planned for this year.

The company will have a Spring event at which they may unveil the new 5G-enabled iPhone SE. Apple may also unveil the new iPad Air 5 and three new Macs at the March event, in addition to the new iPhone SE. The company has yet to confirm the details and the debut date.

Apple has not entered any new product segments since the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015. This year, however, that could change. In 2022, the business plans to release a new virtual reality/augmented reality headgear.

The company is also optimistic about the electric vehicle market. Several sources have suggested that Apple is working on a new electric vehicle. However, the unveiling may not take place until 2025. To actualize the goal of an Apple Car, the business has enlisted some of the best talent in the industry of autos.

