Here's how to enable Paytm 'Tap to Pay' feature on your smartphone

New Delhi: Paytm is always improving its services to meet the needs of as many people as possible in a range of situations. The platform recently announced the introduction of the 'Tap to Pay' feature, which allows users to perform exceptionally fast transactions by simply tapping their phones on the PoS machine.

Even if there is no internet connection, the Paytm service that makes payments using NFC can work. However, for the time being, the service is only available to Android users. This service is unavailable to iOS users because the NFC-enabled 'Tap to Pay' capability for iPhones is only available through Apple Pay, which is currently unavailable in India.

Follow these simple steps if you're an Android user and want to enable the Tap to Pay feature on your phone.

Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your phone. Check to see if the application is up to date. If you haven't already, go to the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Choose Tap to Pay after the app is open.

Step 3: If you don't have a card saved yet, select Add New Card at the bottom of the screen. If you already have, you can skip this step.

Step 4: Select the card you want to enable the feature on and then press Proceed to Card Verification.

Step 5: A One-Time Password will be sent to you (OTP). When you enter it, your Tap To Pay feature will be enabled.

Step 6: Make sure your phone's NFC is turned on before using the Tap To Pay feature. The amount that can be paid utilising this feature has a limit of Rs.5,000. If the transaction value exceeds Rs.5000, the PIN on the PoS machine must be entered.

The functionality was created using technology that converts a card's 16-digit Primary Account Number (PAN) into a digital transaction code. This code allows the user to pay the amount at the PoS machine without having to share any card information.

