Coronavirus

Here's what to do if your smartphone stops working amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

As the third phase of the nationwide coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 17 several restrcitions have been lifted and many non-essential services have been allowed, though repair centres of mobile phones is not one of them. 

Here's what to do if your smartphone stops working amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

As the third phase of the nationwide coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 17 several restrictions have been lifted and many non-essential services have been allowed, though repair centres of mobile phones is not one of them. 

So, to repair the smartphone there are very limited options left in this lockdown scenario. 

Here's what Apple users can do:

An iPhone user whose smartphone is not broken, can call in for help on the Apple Support app. Through this app, an Apple employee will get in touch to help overcome the cellular phone issue. This app helps the representative to run a diagnosis report and potentially fix the problem.

At the same time, if there is any physical damage and the device is not working at all then the Authorized Apple Service Provider has to be contacted for a scheduled repair. For this an Apple ID is needed and after signing in the user will be able to search the store.

Here's what Android users can do:

Android phones do not have a store like Apple Store, users will have to contact the customer care of their respective smartphone company for this. The phone manufacturer can be contacted for software and performance related issues. Sometimes such issues can be resolved over the phone. If your phone is broken, then the service center of the company concerned will have to be contacted.

CoronavirusCoronavirus Indiaindia lockdownsmartphone repairApple phoneAndroid phone
