Hey Android Users! Now your WhatsApp Chats will be different in design

WABetaInfo in its report said that this is not a design overhaul of the WhatsApp app and the website is calling it a small UI change for the popular messaging platform, as the only change is removing separator lines on the messaging app.

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is looking to bring in some of the design changes to Android. As per the WABetaInfo,  WhatsApp has unveiled a few design changes to the beta version of the Android app and those changes are reflected on the chat list of the app.
 
The report further states that WhatsApp seems to be removing line separators in between chat cells on its chat list and it is the first page that appears on users’ apps that shows their latest chats with contacts and groups.

WhatsApp is bringing these changes for more beta users and it will be available for other users who are using WhatsApp on Android. The WABetaInfo report further added that the feature has already been enabled in the Android beta and it is expected to roll out to end users soon.
 

