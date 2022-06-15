NewsTechnology
High Risk Warning! Google urges Chrome users to update browser immediately to stay safe

Google Chrome users should update their browsers immediately to stay safe. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 06:59 PM IST
  • Google hasn’t updated how many users were impacted by the vulnerabilities.
  • The tech giant said that the company fixed seven bugs.
  • CISA has also urged users to update their browsers as soon as possible.

New Delhi: If you are a Google Chrome user, you must update it to the latest version as there are several high-risk vulnerabilities associated with previous versions of the browser. So, if you are using Google Chrome, you should immediately update it to version 102.0.5005.115. The latest version of the popular browser was launched by Google on June 9, 2022. The tech giant has acknowledged the flaws in the Chrome software and has urged users to install the latest update. The company is also reportedly working to fix the security issues with the browser. 

Google has released the latest update for Google Chrome for Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. Users must note that they don’t have to do anything extra to install the latest update. However, if you haven’t received the automatic update, fret not, you will receive it soon. The company has noted that it will be releasing the update for all the devices in the coming weeks. (ALSO READ: UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat, flour for 4 months) 

The US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency (CISA) has also urged users to update their browsers as soon as possible. Researchers at the agency have warned that users could lose access to an affected system because of the flaw. (ALSO READ: Sensex skids for 4th day; global markets mixed ahead of Fed decision) 

Google said, "Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed.”

As of now, Google hasn’t updated how many users were impacted by the vulnerabilities. In an official statement, the tech giant said that the company fixed seven bugs, out of which four were tagged as high-severity issues. The high-risk vulnerabilities include: 

- 2022-2007 (Use-After-Free (UAF) vulnerability in WebGPU) 
- CVE-2022-2008 (out-of-bounds memory access vulnerability in WebGL)
- CVE-2022-2010 (out-of-bounds read vulnerability in Chrome's compositing component) 
- CVE-2022-2011 (UAF vulnerability in ANGLE).

Google Chrome is the most popular browser in the world. More than 2.6 billion users across the globe use it to surf the internet.

