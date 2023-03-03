Holi Sale 2023: Flipkart, Amazon’s BIG Discounts On iPhone 14, MacBook Air 2022, OnePlus 11R 5G- Check All Offers Here

The festival of Colours, Holi is just around the corner and brands are commemorating the festival with their ongoing big sales. Retailers and e-commerce behemoths Amazon and Flipkart have launched their Holi sales for 2023. Flipkart has commenced the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 today. The sale will provide substantial savings on goods from a variety of categories, including the Apple iPhone, AirPods, and others. Customers will have three days to take advantage of the offers during this sale, which runs from March 3 to March 5. This is the perfect opportunity for you to get an iPhone if you have been waiting for a sale. Also, interested consumers can take advantage of fantastic savings on budget smartphones, wearable technology, and more.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023

Over 100,000 products from more than 1,000 companies are available to you at a savings of 80%! This is the best there is. Now is the perfect opportunity to purchase that new iPhone or Holi skincare kit you've been wanting! The newest iterations of the well-known smartphone series, the iPhone 13 and 14, will be offered at steep discounts. iPhone 13, which normally costs Rs 61,999, is now only Rs 59,999! Also, if you trade your old smartphone for a new iPhone 13, you'll save an additional Rs 23,000! The iPhone 14 is now only Rs 67,999, down from its initial price of Rs 71,999. Also, customers can get an extra Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit, and debit card EMI transactions during the Holi sale. With these discounts, the iPhone 13 can be purchased for Rs 59,999. Furthermore, customers can receive up to Rs 23,000 off by exchanging their old smartphone for a new iPhone 13.

Amazon Holi Sale 2023

Amazon India has introduced a specially curated Holi Shopping Store sale with discounts on, among other things, computers, wearable technology, and Amazon products in honour of the celebration of Holi. The purchase has already started. Here are some of the top offers from the 2023 Amazon Holi Sale.

Smartphones

- OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G- ₹18,999

- Samsung Galaxy M13- ₹10,999

Smartwatches

boAt Wave Edge- ₹2,199

Earphones

- boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth neckband- ₹1299

- boAt Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth neckband- ₹899

- Amazon Basics Bluetooth neckband- ₹489

Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 laptop (11th Gen Intel Core i9+ RTX 3050 graphics)- ₹89,990

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)- ₹3,499

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite- ₹3,299

Croma Holi Sale 2023

Croma one of the top retail stores is also offering big discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, and more.

Check Some Of The Top Deals Here:

Apple MacBook Air 2022 (M2, 13.6 inch, 8GB, 256GB, macOS, Starlight)- ₹1,10,8390

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13.3 Inch, 8GB, 256GB, macOS Big Sur, Silver)- ₹83,900

Top Smartphones

OnePlus 11R 5G starting- ₹39,999

Samsung A14 5G starting- ₹14,999

Redmi 10A Series starting- ₹7,999

Vivo T1x starting- ₹14,249

Bluetooth headphones

Zebronics Paradise Bluetooth Headset with Mic- ₹599

pTron Soundster Lite 140317952 Bluetooth Headset with Mic- ₹769

Fire-Boltt BH1001 BH1000 On-Ear Noise Isolation Wireless Headphone with Mic- ₹829

Gizmore Giz Over-Ear MH411 Passive Noise Cancellation Wireless Headphone with Mic- ₹949

Smartwatches

Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus BSW037 Smartwatch- ₹1,399

Amazon, Flipkart's Holi Sale 2023 is a great opportunity for customers to purchase products at a significant discount. With the festival of Holi approaching, this sale offers a chance to celebrate the occasion with new and exciting products.