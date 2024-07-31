Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2772107
NewsTechnology
HONOR

Honor Magic 6 Pro Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Could Debut With AI Capabilities; Check Expected Specs

The Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone was initially unveiled in China in January this year and introduced in select global markets in February. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 11:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Honor Magic 6 Pro Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Could Debut With AI Capabilities; Check Expected Specs Image Credit: Honor (Official Website)

New Delhi: Honor has announced the launch date of the Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone in India. The smartphone brand is set to launch on August 2 at 12:30 PM (IST). According to the company's website, the smartphone is expected to come with AI capabilities and advanced cameras. Notably, the smartphone was initially unveiled in China in January this year and introduced in select global markets in February.

Honor Magic 6 Pro Colour And Availability (Expected)

The upcoming Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the company's website and select offline retail stores reportedly. The smartphone is expected to come in black and green colour options. However, the design also appears to be similar to its global and Chinese variants. 

Honor Magic 6 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The device is anticipated to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED screen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, along with Dolby Vision support.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and may come with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
It runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 and is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 180-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 2.5x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. The front camera setup includes a 50-megapixel sensor and a secondary 3D depth sensor.

Adding further, the handset boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and stereo speakers. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

(
Advertisement
) : ( '' )

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are houses of Kashmiri Pandits' burning in Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan preparing for Kargil Part-2?
DNA Video
DNA: What, If toll tax across country closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Liquor Shop's 'English' marketing strategy goes viral!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Kanwariyas listen to CM Yogi?
DNA Video
DNA: How strong Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' against government?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is real culprit of Delhi coaching incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'
DNA Video
DNA: Will Modi accept this demand of Mamata?