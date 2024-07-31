Honor Magic 6 Pro Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Could Debut With AI Capabilities; Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: Honor has announced the launch date of the Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone in India. The smartphone brand is set to launch on August 2 at 12:30 PM (IST). According to the company's website, the smartphone is expected to come with AI capabilities and advanced cameras. Notably, the smartphone was initially unveiled in China in January this year and introduced in select global markets in February.

Honor Magic 6 Pro Colour And Availability (Expected)

The upcoming Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the company's website and select offline retail stores reportedly. The smartphone is expected to come in black and green colour options. However, the design also appears to be similar to its global and Chinese variants.

Honor Magic 6 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The device is anticipated to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED screen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, along with Dolby Vision support.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and may come with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

It runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 and is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 180-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 2.5x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. The front camera setup includes a 50-megapixel sensor and a secondary 3D depth sensor.

Adding further, the handset boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and stereo speakers.