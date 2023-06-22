Honor Launches Pad X8 4GB + 64GB Version In India: Check Details

Months after the first variant was launched, a new variant of Honor Pad X8 has now gone on sale in India on June 22 with a number of updates and features including a MediaTek Helio processor and FHD+ screen among others. This variant was released in China in September last year and was offered in China Dawn Blue and Mint colour options in two separate variants. Ahead of the tablet's launch in India, the price was also unveiled on the e-commerce platform, mentioning that it will cost around Rs 11,999 for 4GB + 64GB. However, as confirmed by the Honor India website, Honor Pad X8 will be available in a singular 'Blue Hour' colour option for Indian buyers.

Just in case you are also looking for a tablet under Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 price category, check the complete specifications, features, and details of the new offering by Honor.

Honor Pad X8 variants

While the company has already launched the 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants of Honor Pad X8 in China, Indian buyers will only find access to its 3GB+32GB and the recently-launched 4GB+128GB versions.

Honor Pad X8 specifications and features

While Amazon was already selling the 3GB+32GB variant, the newly-launched 4GB-128GB comes with the following features and specifications:

1. Display: 10.1-inch FHD IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and a pixel density of 224ppi.

2. Processor: octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

3. Camera: A 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera.

4. Battery: The tablet will come with a 5,100mAh battery.

5. Body: The tablet will have an aluminium body, weighing 460 grams and measuring 240.2mm x 159mm x 7.55mm in size.

Other additions: USB Type-C, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Honor Pad X8 pricing

As both the variants of the Honor Pad X8 are available on sale on Amazon, their prices are as follows:

1) 3GB+32GB - Rs 9,999

2) 4GB-128GB - Rs 11,999

Amazon is also offering No Cost EMI options along with special discounts and bank offers for selective users.