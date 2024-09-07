Honor Pad X8a Android Tablet Launched In India Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs, Price And Launch Offer

Honor Pad X8a Tablet India Launch: Honor has launched the new Honor Pad X8a tablet in the Indian market. The newly launched Android tablet comes with Android 14 out of the box and includes quad speakers to enhance the entertainment experience.

However, while it supports Wi-Fi connectivity, it does not have a SIM card slot.

Honor Pad X8a Price, Availability And Launch Offer In India

The price of the Honor Pad X8a tablet is priced at Rs 12,999. Consumers can purchase the Honor Pad X8a tablet in India from September 8 via explore Honor website. Moreover, the company is offering a free flip cover with the purchase of the Honor Pad X8a. Notably, the pre-booking of the tablet has already begun.

Honor Pad X8a Specifications

The tablet sports a powerful 11-inch display with a resolution of 1200x1920, supporting a 90Hz refresh rate and offering a peak brightness of 400 nits. The device is equipped with an 8300mAh battery, providing up to 14 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device features a glass front, aluminium frame, and aluminium back, giving it a sleek and durable build.

On the optics front, there is a single 5 MP lens with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, supporting HDR and capable of recording 1080p video at 30 frames per second. For selfies, it also includes a 5 MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture, capable of recording 1080p video at 30 fps. The phone is equipped with an accelerometer sensor for added functionality.