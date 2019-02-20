हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Huawei

Honor Watch Magic to go on first sale in India tomorrow

The watch is available in two colors Lava Black and Moonlight Silver.

Honor Watch Magic to go on first sale in India tomorrow

New Delhi: Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced that its recently launched sports Smart Watch – Honor Watch Magic will go on first sale in India from Thursday.

The watch is available in two colors Lava Black and Moonlight Silver priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs  14,999 respectively on Amazon.in.

The device boasts of its lightweight and comfort features supporting High precision Tracking through GPS-Glonass-Gallileo satellites, Water Resistance 5ATM / 50 Meters, Scientific Sleep Tracking, Accurate HR Monitor and 1 week Battery Life.

The 9.8mm smartwatch comes with Touch screen Retina AMOLED, dual-chipset low energy consumption system, and 6-Axis Sensor for multiple sports mode tracking. Moreover, it is equipped with to the TruSeen 3.0 smarter heart-rate monitor and Trusleep 2.0 sleep quality smart tracking for daily activities.

 

