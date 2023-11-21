trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690661
NewsTechnology
ONLINE SCAM

How A Man Lost Rs 5 lakh In Online Scam While Trying To Get Rs 100 Refund From Uber

According to the FIR accessed by IANS, the man was trying to recover Rs 100 from Uber by calling up customer care he found by searching on Google and fell prey to online scam.

|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 02:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How A Man Lost Rs 5 lakh In Online Scam While Trying To Get Rs 100 Refund From Uber

New Delhi: A man, charged with an extra Rs 100 for an Uber trip, fell victim to deception when he sought assistance through a Google-listed customer care number. Shockingly, the discovered number turned out to be fake, leading to his unfortunate loss of over Rs five lakhs to online scam.

According to the FIR accessed by IANS, the victim, identified as Pradeep Chowdhary, residing in SJ Enclave, took a cab to Gurugram for Rs 205, but Uber charged him Rs 318.

In his complaint, Chowdhary said: "The driver suggested I could get a refund by calling customer care. I obtained the number from Google, '6289339056,' which redirected to '6294613240,' and then to Rakesh Mishra at '9832459993.'"

"Subsequently, he instructed me to download the 'Rust Desk app' from the Google Play Store. After that, he asked me to open PayTM and message 'rfnd 112' for the refund amount. When questioned about providing my phone number, he claimed it was for account verification," Chowdhary added.

“Initially, Rs 83,760 was transferred to Atul Kumar, followed by four more transactions of Rs four lakhs, Rs 20,012, Rs 49,101 and other. Three transactions were through PayTM and one via PNB Bank, as per the complainant.

A senior police official said that they have filed an FIR under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D of the Information Technology Act, with an ongoing investigation.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Train Fare Exceeds Air Fare
DNA Video
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali