How Much Has The Price Of Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Dropped After The Launch Of iPhone 15 Models?

New Delhi: Following the older tradition, Apple has dropped the prices of older iPhone models significantly after the global launch of the new iPhone 15 series on September 12th in the 'Wonderlust' event. This is a great opportunity for iPhone enthusiasts and tech lovers to get an iPhone 14 series model at a lower cost, as the prices have been reduced by up to Rs 10,000 in the market.

Apple introduced the iPhone 15 series worldwide, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, offering innovation and technical improvements. The new series has replaced the lightning port and notch with USB-C and the dynamic island. While the changes may not be drastic, they represent small advancements in technology to provide a more seamless, efficient, and smooth experience for customers.

The premium models of the iPhone 15 – the Pro and Pro Max – come with a titanium frame for a strong and premium feel, an action button for quick access to basic functions, and the A17 bionic chip for powerful and responsive performance.

However, the prices of the iPhone 15 series can be quite high for many pockets. The premium iPhone 15 models start at Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max carries a hefty price tag of Rs 1,59,900.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus new price in India

Now, let's talk about the new prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in India. After the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple has officially reduced the prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus by Rs 10,000. This means that the iPhone 14 now starts at Rs 69,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus is available from Rs 79,900 onwards. These models were originally launched at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively, last year. Both iPhone models continue to be available in all their colors: blue, purple, yellow, midnight, starlight, and RED

Here are the new prices for each storage model of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus:

iPhone 14

— 128GB – Rs 69,900

— 256GB – Rs 79,900

— 512GB – Rs 99,900

iPhone 14 Plus

— 128GB – Rs 79,900

— 256GB – Rs 89,900

— 512GB – Rs 1,09,900