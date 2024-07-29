How Technology is affecting our day to day Lives

With time, Technology has grown so much. From the very first telephone which we weren’t able to carry anywhere to Mobile Phones which we carry everywhere and cannot possibly imagine our lives. Technology has come a long way and plays a vital role in our lives.

Technology has now become a very major part of our lives. We are now able to do almost everything on our mobile phones/laptops. It has many pro’s like:

1. Easily available:

It is accessible to everyone anywhere. Today, people in villages too have access to it. It is also very easy to use ,ie., there is no need for any specialist to teach how to use it.

2. Very helpful:

It is very helpful in work or emergencies. For eg., a student can take help from it to understand a concept/topic better or it can help in ordering medicines or calling an ambulance in places where there is no pharmacy or hospital nearby.

3. Improved communication:

With technology, communication has gotten easy. People are now able to talk to anyone anywhere. Now people don’t have to write letters and wait for days or stand in line at the P.C.O. Also now people can carry mobile phones everywhere, so, if it is urgent, they don’t have to wait to get home and talk on the Telephone/Landline.

4. Global connectivity:

With the help of Technology and many emerging social media apps, people are now able to connect with other people online. Now we are able to talk/connect with people across the globe.

But with great pros also come many cons. Technology has surely helped us in many ways and will also help us in future through AI (Artificial Intelligence) etc. but there are some cons/drawbacks of it. The drawbacks are:

1. Isolation:

If we see today’s generation, we might notice that they have started to detach and spend more time on their mobile phones. Everybody has isolated themselves and doesn't interact much with each other offline which is dangerous for them.

2. Identity theft:

With growing technology, there are greater chances of identity theft, i.e., any person might impersonate anyone and mislead their known one’s and might ask them for money or personal details which can be very dangerous.

3. Dependence:

We use more technology and apps like google etc. to gain knowledge in today’s time which has made us dependent on mobile phones/laptops to do our work. This dependence has led to decline in gaining knowledge from the books.

4. Addiction:

As told above, the youth nowadays are stuck to their phones and do nothing if they don’t have it with them. Even the small kids nowadays are stuck to their parents' phones and if the phone is confiscated, they start to cry. This addiction might get horrible if not fixed in time.

Therefore, Technology is meant to help us in emergencies and build the nation forward but overconsumption of it and using it most of the time might harm us both physically and mentally. Thus, technology has both pros and cons and impacts us both in a positive and negative way.