How To Change Aadhaar Card Photo? Is Online Update Possible? Details Here

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers the option to update specific details on your Aadhar card such as your name, date of birth, phone number and address. You can modify both demographic details like your contact information and address as well as biometric data which includes your iris, fingerprints and facial photographs.

Can You Change Your Aadhaar Photo Online?

Currently, you cannot update your Aadhaar photo online. While online changes for other details are available, updating your photo requires a visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) or Enrollment Centre. To change your Aadhaar photo you'll need to physically visit one of these centres and follow the required process.

Steps to Change Your Aadhaar Card Photo:

- Visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre: Go to your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK).

- Schedule an Appointment: Book your appointment online or offline before visiting.

- Fill Out the Form: Complete the required form for the photo update.

- Submit the Form: Hand over the form to the Aadhaar executive at the center.

- Photo and Biometric Verification: The executive will verify your biometric details and take your new photo.

- No Extra Documents Needed: You don't need to provide any additional documents for changing your photo.

- Pay Rs 100: A fee of Rs 100 is applicable for the photo update.

- Get Acknowledgment Slip: You'll receive a slip as proof of submission.

- Photo Update Timeline: The new photo will be updated within 90 days, after which you can download the updated PVC or digital Aadhaar card.

The Aadhaar card plays a crucial role across multiple sectors, such as government and non-government services, subsidies, pensions, scholarships, social benefits, banking, insurance, taxation, education, employment, and healthcare.