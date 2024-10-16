Instagram Launches Customizable 'Profile Card' Feature For Its Users; Follow THESE Steps To Create And Share

Instagram Profile Card Feature: The Meta-owned Instagram rolled out a new 'Profile Cards' feature. The newly rolled-out feature will make it easier for Instagram users and creators to make new friends on the platform.

Users can also share profiles like a custom virtual business card. It is important to note that Instagram's customisable profile card feature will have two sides and may include a quick snapshot of your Instagram profile, including a scannable QR code, profile picture, and bio.

Interestingly, the background of the profile card is also customisable. Instagram Profile Card is available for both regular and business users, enabling professionals to share their cards with brands.

Ways To Use Instagram Profile Card

-Users can use their profile card to stay in touch with old friends, make new connections, or find people who share their interests and understand them.

-Users can express their creativity by regularly updating their bio to showcase current passions, moods, or professional endeavors.

-Users can keep their profile fresh by changing their profile photo to reflect their personal or creative identity.

-Users can enhance their profile by selecting a theme song that matches their vibe, adding a unique touch to their digital presence.

-Users can share their profile card with potential collaborators or brands, presenting their bio and contact information in one sleek, professional package.

How To Create And Customise Your Instagram Profile Card

Step 1: Visit your Instagram profile and tap “Share Profile” to begin the process.

Step 2: Tap the pencil icon in the top-right corner to edit your Profile Card, where you can change the background, add links, or pick a song.

Step 3: Customize your Profile Card by adjusting elements like the background, links, and song to make it uniquely yours.

Step 4: Once satisfied, you can share your Profile Card on your Instagram story, save it as an image to use on other platforms, or send it directly to friends.

Step 5: Use the “Add to Story” option to create an interactive, rotating two-sided display of your Profile Card, showcasing your custom design in a dynamic format.

How To Share An Instagram Profile Card

Step 1: Go to your Instagram account and navigate to your profile page.

Step 2: Tap on the “Share Profile” option located in the profile banner.

Step 3: You can choose to either download your Profile Card to your device or share it directly.

Step 4: Share your Profile Card on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, Snapchat, or any other platform of your choice.