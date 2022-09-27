How to delete Instagram account permanently? Check step-by-step guide

Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook or Instagram may prove to be addictive and you may find yourself time and again scrolling through its content despite not being willing to do so. Users often find it hard to break free from their addiction and they often choose to uninstall the app. Of these popular platforms, one is Instagram. So if you are on Instagram and now want to delete your account, here's a step-wise-step guide for you:

If you have decided to delete your account, be mindful that all your profile, photos, videos, comments, likes and followers will be permanently removed from the platform.

* Log in to your Instagram account.

* Tap your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

* Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right, then tap Settings.

* Tap on Account, then tap 'Delete account' at the bottom

* Tap Delete account, then tap 'Continue deleting account'.

* Select an option as to why you want to delete the account and re-enter your password.

* Tap Delete and then tap OK to confirm.

If you are using a mobile browser, then follow these steps to delete your Instagram account:

* Go to the Delete your account page.

* Select an option from the drop-down menu as to why you want to delete your account and re-enter your password.

* Tap Delete to remove your Instagram account.

If you are using Instagram on your laptop or computer, then follow these steps to delete your Instagram account:

* Go to the Delete your account page.

* Select an option from the drop-down menu below as to why you want to delete the account and re-enter your password.

* Click the Delete account option.

After your account has been deleted, you can sign up again with the same username or add that username to another account as long as it hasn't been taken by a new person on Instagram.

You should also keep in mind that after 30 days of your account deletion, your account and all your information will be permanently deleted and the same cannot be retrieved.

However, it may take up to 90 days to complete the deletion process after it begins. "Copies of your content may remain after the 90 days in backup storage that we use to recover in the event of a disaster, software error or other data loss event," says Instagram.

Instagram also provides you with an option of taking a backup of all data from your account before deletion.