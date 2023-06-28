How To Delete Or Hide YouTube Channel: A Step-By-Step Guide

YouTube is a highly used platform and a base for content by content creators. Creators use it as a way to connect with their audience. If you wish to hide or delete your YouTube channel due to some reasons, here is a step-by-step guide for you to delete your YouTube Channel. However, once the channel is deleted, it can’t be retrieved back. If you wish to take a break from YouTube, you can choose to hide your YouTube Channel.

YouTube Channels can be hidden or deleted using the YouTube app and YouTube Web, here is a step-by-step instructions to hide or delete your YouTube Channel.

How Can You Delete Your YouTube Channel On Android Or iOS?

1. Open the YouTube app on your iOS or Android device.

2. Tap on the profile icon in the top right corner.

3. Click on Manage Your Google Account.

4. Once the page opens, click on Data & Privacy option.

5. Swipe down and you will find the Delete The Google Service option. Click on it.

6. Enter the password to verify your account and tap on Next.

7. All the services linked to Google will appear. Find the YouTube option and tap on the Trash icon displayed there.

8. Enter the password again if asked and then click on Next.

9. Two options will be displayed

I want to hide my YouTube Channel

I want to permanently delete my YouTube channel

10. Select the option you want by clicking on the drop-down menu and check the boxes there.

11. Then click on Delete My Account or Hide My Account.

Your YouTube channel will be hidden or deleted accordingly.

How Can You Delete Your YouTube Channel On YouTube Web?

1. Go to the YouTube website on the browser or Google Chrome.

2. Log in to the YouTube account you wish to hide or delete

3. Click on the Settings option on the left side of your YouTube homepage.

4. Find the Account tab in Settings. Click on the Advanced Settings option under Your Channel.

5. You will find the link for Delete Channel. Click on the link.

6. Enter the password for verification.

7. Two options will be displayed.

I want to hide my YouTube Channel

I want to permanently delete my YouTube Channel

8. Choose the option and click on the drop-down menu. Check the boxes and then click on Delete My Account or Hide My Account.

Your YouTube channel will be hidden or deleted accordingly.