New Delhi: Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has a massive users list and is evident from the fact that the app crossed 1 billion active users mark in 2020.

Among several searched questions regarding Instagram, one of the most searched question is 'How to download photos or images from Instagram.

Photo-sharing website Instagram follows strict rules on privacy and copyright infringement matters, hence you will not be allowed to directly save or download pictures of another Instagrammer on your mobile or PC. However, there are many third-party apps (several of them being free) available on Google Play store, using which you can download the images. We would however advise that you take legal permission before doing so because Instagram pictures are owned by the people posting it.

If you work around and take a smarter move, you can follow the below mentioned process.

Open the image you want to download.



Right click and open 'Inspect'.



A coding window will open on this window.



On top left corner, you will see an arrow sign.



With the help of this arrow, select the image you want to download.



As soon as you select the image, coding of that image will open in the code page automatically.



Select this code.



Copy and paste it in a fresh tab.



The image will now open as an open image, download it and use it.

One more option available before you is taking a screen-grab of the picture available on Instagram. Again, since the pictures are copyright protected, you will need permission to re-use them. You must note that the above process is possible only on a public account. If the Instagram account is private, you will need to first follow it.

“By default, anyone can see your profile and posts on Instagram. You can make your account private so that only followers you approve can see what you share. If your account is set to private, only your approved followers will see your photos or videos on hashtag or location pages,” Instagram says.

In its support page, Instagram maintains, “We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don’t spam people or post nudity.”