How to filter unread messages in WhatsApp? Check step-by-step guide to do on iPhone, Android device

New Delhi: Be it office or home, WhatsApp is crucial everywhere. It is one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide, which is owned by Meta and has over 2 billion users. To improve user experience, the organisation is constantly adding new and enhanced features to the app. Filtering unread chat list messages is one of these features. Users can easily view all unread chats. Here is the complete guide to the process of filtering your WhatsApp conversation list for unread messages.

A step-by-step guide to filter unread messages on iPhone:

- Open the WhatsApp app.

- Go to the recent chat section.

- Go to the chat search bar.

- Click on the 'filter' option.

- Click on the unread option.

A step-by-step guide to filter unread messages on Android

- Open your WhatsApp.

- Go to your recent chat box.

- Click on the search bar.

- Click on the unread option.

A step-by-step guide to filter WhatsApp unread messages on the web

- Open your WhatsApp web.

- Go to your recent chat box.

- Click on the search bar.

- Click on the unread option.