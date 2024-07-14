Advertisement
WhatsApp Allows iOS And Android Users To Forward Photos With Captions; Follow These Steps to Use It

The new forward with caption feature on WhatsApp is now available. You can share photos with their original captions or add your own. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp Allows iOS And Android Users To Forward Photos With Captions; Follow These Steps to Use It

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced a new update for both Android and iOS users. This update allows users to forward photos with captions and enhances the poll functionality. The update is available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

However, the rollout is gradual, so not all users will receive it immediately. To use the photo forwarding with caption feature, users must have the latest version of WhatsApp and an active WhatsApp account. 

Here's How To Use New Forward Photos With Caption Feature

Step 1: Open the updated WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the individual or group chat where you have received the photo with a caption.

Step 3: Long press the photo to select it.

Step 4: Tap the forward button located at the top of the screen.

Step 5: On the next screen, select the contacts you want to share the photo with.

Step 6: You'll see a new section at the bottom showing the photo and its caption. 

Step 7: Press the Send button to share the photo with the caption.

Step 8: If you prefer not to include the caption, tap the 'x' button at the top right of the caption before sending.

Apart from this, you can add your caption by tapping the 'x' icon and typing your text. Moreover, WhatsApp is testing a new feature to manage and pin channels on the app for iPhone users. This new feature will improve the user experience.  

