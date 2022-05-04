How to get OnePlus 10R 5G at around Rs 24,000 on Amazon Summer sale?

New Delhi: The recently launched The OnePlus 10R went on open sale during Amazon's ongoing Summer sale that kicked off today, May 4.

The OnePlus 10R with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and the OnePlus 10R 80W SUPERVOOC start at Rs 43,999 and Rs 38,999 (8GB+128GB variant), respectively. The company has debuted the industry-leading 150W charging technology with the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition.

However, during the sale, customers can avail additional discounts of up to Rs 14,300 on an exchange of older phone. This brings the effective price of the OnePlus 10R 5G at Rs 24,099.

Lucky winners will also get a chance to win the smartphone, provided they follow the terms and conditions. Amazon has tweeted:

Take a screenshot when OnePlus 10R 5G comes together, tag your friends, use #OnePlus10ROnAmazon and share with us. Lucky winners will get a chance to win the smartphone. pic.twitter.com/3rjSJrJ9Tm — Amazon India (@amazonIN) May 4, 2022

OnePlus 10R comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The device will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

Key Features of OnePlus 10R 5G

Camera: 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX766

2MP Macro Camera with Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera with Sony IMX471

Display: 6.7 Inches 120 Hz IRIS Display

Resolution: 2400 X 1080 pixels 394 ppi

Aspect Ratio: 20:9

Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh with 80W SuperVOOC