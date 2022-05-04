हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
OnePlus 10R 5G

How to get OnePlus 10R 5G at around Rs 24,000 on Amazon Summer sale?

However, during the sale, customers can avail additional discounts of up to Rs 14,300 on an exchange of older phone. 

How to get OnePlus 10R 5G at around Rs 24,000 on Amazon Summer sale?

New Delhi: The recently launched The OnePlus 10R went on open sale during Amazon's ongoing Summer sale that kicked off today, May 4.

The OnePlus 10R with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and the OnePlus 10R 80W SUPERVOOC start at Rs 43,999 and Rs 38,999 (8GB+128GB variant), respectively. The company has debuted the industry-leading 150W charging technology with the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition.

However, during the sale, customers can avail additional discounts of up to Rs 14,300 on an exchange of older phone. This brings the effective price of the OnePlus 10R 5G at Rs 24,099.

Lucky winners will also get a chance to win the smartphone, provided they follow the terms and conditions. Amazon has tweeted:

OnePlus 10R comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The device will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

Key Features of OnePlus 10R 5G

Camera: 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX766

2MP Macro Camera with Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera with Sony IMX471

Display: 6.7 Inches 120 Hz IRIS Display

Resolution: 2400 X 1080 pixels 394 ppi

Aspect Ratio: 20:9

Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh with 80W SuperVOOC

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OnePlus 10R 5GAmazonAmazon summer sale
Next
Story

Elon Musk says business, government users may need to pay fee to stay on Twitter

Must Watch

PT24M16S

Hanuman Chalisa Row: MP Navneet Rana and husband Ravi granted bail