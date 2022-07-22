New Delhi: Apple provides many personalization features to its users and also allows them to manage apps on iPhone. If you want to increase the privacy or free space of the main screen of your iPhone, it also has a feature. Using the feature, you can hide apps installed on your iPhone. Not only this, but there is also an easy way to access these hidden apps. This is because it cannot be accessed by others. So here’s the complete process, so that you can easily hide any app on your iPhone. (Also Read: Beware! Stay away from THIS Chinese loan app, people harassed with morphed pic)

here's how to hide apps on Apple iPhone:

-First, click on the ‘Settings’ icon to open iPhone’s settings.

-Click on the ‘Siri and Search’ option. Here the page will show a list of all the apps.

-Scroll down to the app section and select the app you want to hide.

-Once you click on the application, the phone will open three options.

-Toggle off these three options ‘Learn from this app, Show in search, Show Siri Suggestions’.

-Turn off ‘Show in search and Show Siri suggestions options’.

-Follow the same process for any app you want to hide on your iPhone.

If you want to unhide an app, you have to go to ‘Siri and Suggestions’ via ‘settings’ and click on the app you previously hid and want to unhide.

Now, all you have to do is toggle on the given option. Following this way, your app will now be visible on your iPhone again.