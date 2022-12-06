topStoriesenglish
How to measure height using Apple iPhone's camera? Here's step-by-step guide

Only the Pro versions of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 models come with the feature. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices fall under this category.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Few people are aware of the numerous hidden functions found in Apple iPhones. The LiDAR scanner that is located next to the rear camera is one such feature. Using the iPhone's camera, the feature allows users to quickly determine someone's height. Light Detection and Ranging, also known as LiDAR, enables users to scan and map their surroundings. It functions much like radar, however instead of using radar to determine distance and depth, it employs lasers.

It's crucial to remember that not every iPhone has a LiDAR scanner in it. Only the Pro versions of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 models come with the feature. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices fall under this category.

Here's the step-by-step guide to check your height instantly using the iPhones function:

- Open the measure app.

- Open the camera.

- Adjust the phone to the proper place from where the camera can capture the man's full body.

- Click on the take Picture button.

- Click on the save icon of the photo.

