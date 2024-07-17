New Delhi: Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has retweeted a post today on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing how to mute unwanted words on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The retweet from the tech giant comes amidst ongoing discussions about online toxicity and mental health.

By highlighting the mute function, Elon Musk may be suggesting a way for users to handle negativity on the social media platform. While some users view this as a positive move toward a more civil online environment, others raise concerns about its possible implications for free speech.

How to mute posts with words you find annoying https://t.co/1KuP7I8GbC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

Here's How To Mute Posts With Words You Find Annoying On X

Step 1: Open the Settings menu on your device.

Step 2: Navigate to the Privacy section.

Step 3: Select Mute & Block from the available options.

Step 4: Choose Muted Words to manage and add the words you want to mute.

Here's How Netizen Reacts To Musk Retweet-

Grok won’t mute any words. It’s truth seeking and ingests all! pic.twitter.com/mGsKWcSUBb — Nuke (@CryptonianNuke) July 16, 2024

It’s a great way to filter out the engagement farming! pic.twitter.com/qz7XkTrkra — cerwinlive (@cerwinliveIG) July 16, 2024

One word you will never mute : Dream pic.twitter.com/BLSY4XTlgF — 12$andDream (@12dollars1dream) July 16, 2024

This is an amazing feature! thank you for adding it.



We now have the power to remove any word or topic that we find toxic.



Mold and shape your timeline with only content that is informative, constructive and uplift your spirit to become a better person and have a better life.… — Fabs (@itsonlyfabs) July 17, 2024