ELON MUSK

Elon Musk Retweets How To Mute Posts With Words You Find Annoying On X; Here's How Netizens React

By highlighting the mute function, Elon Musk may be suggesting a way for users to handle negativity on the social media platform.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 07:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Elon Musk Retweets How To Mute Posts With Words You Find Annoying On X; Here's How Netizens React Image Credit: @cb_doge/X

New Delhi: Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has retweeted a post today on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing how to mute unwanted words on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The retweet from the tech giant comes amidst ongoing discussions about online toxicity and mental health. 

By highlighting the mute function, Elon Musk may be suggesting a way for users to handle negativity on the social media platform. While some users view this as a positive move toward a more civil online environment, others raise concerns about its possible implications for free speech.

Here's How To Mute Posts With Words You Find Annoying On X 

Step 1: Open the Settings menu on your device.

Step 2: Navigate to the Privacy section.

Step 3: Select Mute & Block from the available options.

Step 4: Choose Muted Words to manage and add the words you want to mute.

Here's How Netizen Reacts To Musk Retweet-

