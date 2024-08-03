How To Recover Permanently Deleted Photos From Google Photos; Follow THESE Simple Steps

Google Photos: Accidentally losing a photo can be a heart-wrenching experience, especially when the pics hold the beautiful memories of close ones. If you are using Google Photos, then it doesn't mean it's lost forever. Google Photos is one of the most popular backup apps for photos and videos. One of the advantages of this app is that you can use it on several platforms.

In this article, we will tell you how to easily restore your deleted photos in Google Photos. Whether you deleted a photo by mistake or changed your mind, we will guide you step-by-step on how to get it back quickly.

Step 1: Launch the app on your device by tapping on the Google Photos icon.

Step 2: Navigate to the Trash by looking for a "Trash" or "Bin" icon, usually found in the Library or Albums section. If you're in the main interface, tap on "Library" at the bottom of the screen. Once in the Library, find and tap on the "Trash" or "Bin" folder.

Step 3: Browse through the deleted photos to find the ones you want to restore. Tap on each photo you wish to restore. A check mark or highlight will indicate the selection.

Step 4: Tap the "Restore" button, typically found at the bottom of the screen or in the menu options. Once tapped, the selected photos will be restored to your main photo library.

Notably, it is important to note that the deleted photos are typically kept in the Trash for 60 days. After that, they are permanently deleted. If you've emptied the Trash, the photos are likely gone permanently