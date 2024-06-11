Apple iOS 18: iPhone Users Can Send Messages Without Internet Or WiFi; Details Here

New Delhi: Apple unveiled iOS 18 at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 event, introducing a host of new features, including its debut in the world of AI with Apple Intelligence and a major AI-powered revamp of Siri. With the new iOS 18, Apple is expanding the Emergency SOS via satellite feature to introduce Messages via satellite. This feature will let you send texts even when you don't have a Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

How To Send Message Without Internet?

This means that when you are in an area with no signal, your iPhone will automatically prompt you to connect to the nearest satellite directly from the Messages app. With the new Messages via satellite feature, you can send and receive texts, emojis, and even Tapbacks over both iMessage and SMS, ensuring conversations are end-to-end encrypted and keeping you safe. (Also Read: Apple iOS 18 Feature: Ignore Or Accept Phone Calls By Shaking Their Heads)

This feature will probably be available on iPhone 14 or higher models later. However, Apple did not specify whether there will be a cost for Messages via satellite, though Emergency SOS via satellite remains free for iPhone 14 users for three years. Moreover, the company has stated they plan to charge for satellite service, but no pricing has been unveiled. The iPhone 15 models also come with two free years of satellite access.

It is important to note that the introduction of Messages via Satellite feature is a part of Apple's broader strategy to enhance the iPhone's utility in all kinds of environments. At Apple's WWDC 2024 event, the game mode also comes to the ‌iPhone‌ for the first time. This mode will help in minimizing background activity to keep frame rates high, plus more responsive connections to AirPods and wireless game controllers.