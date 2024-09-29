How To Send WhatsApp Message Without Saving Number On iPhone, Android; Follow THESE Simple Steps

WhatsApp Message Without Saving Contact: WhatsApp has become the go-to messaging app for billions of users worldwide, offering a seamless way to send texts, photos, videos, and documents on iPhone and Android. There are some instances when you might need to message someone without saving their number. Usually, WhatsApp requires you to save a contact before sending a message. However, there's a way to skip this step. This handy technique can save you time and prevent unnecessary contacts from cluttering your list.

How To Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Contacts on iPhone, Android

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Copy the mobile number you wish to message.

Step 3: Tap the New Chat button at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Select your own contact under WhatsApp Contacts to open a new chat with yourself.

Step 5: Paste the copied number into the message text box and click Send.

Step 6: Tap on the mobile number in the chat, and if the person uses WhatsApp, tap Chat to send them a message directly.

Users can send WhatsApp messages without saving contacts through various methods, including Google Assistant on Android, third-party apps, WhatsApp QR codes, or the Shortcut app on iPhone. These options provide flexible, time-saving solutions for communication, eliminating the need to save contacts before messaging.

Hence, these methods simplify the process of sending WhatsApp messages without the hassle of saving numbers, making it more convenient for casual and temporary communications.

Moreover, WhatsApp is also introducing a significant update in its latest Android beta version 2.24.20.28, aimed at boosting user safety and enhancing interactions with unknown contacts.

A key feature of this update is a safety screen that appears when users receive a message from an unknown sender. The screen offers helpful guidance on managing these interactions, including options to block or report the sender.