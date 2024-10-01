How To Share Instagram Reels On WhatsApp; Follow THESE Simple Steps

Instagram Reels On WhatsApp: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is utilised by billions of individuals across the globe. As Meta owns two widely used platforms, Instagram and WhatsApp. Over the past few years, WhatsApp has adopted several features from Instagram. The WhatsApp Status functionality draws inspiration from Instagram Stories, and the Channels feature resembles Instagram Channels.

WhatsApp enables users to make voice and video calls, as well as share a variety of media with their contacts. Meanwhile, Instagram also allows users to share photos and videos along with calling and video calling features.

Notably, Instagram offers a distinctive feature called Reels, which is not available on WhatsApp. Currently, there are no signs that Meta plans to introduce Reels to WhatsApp.



You want to enjoy Instagram Reels without switching apps? You're in luck! Now, you can easily watch Instagram Reels directly on WhatsApp, combining two of your favorite platforms for a seamless experience. However, this access is limited to a small selection of Reels, in contrast to the endless scrolling available on Instagram. In this article, we'll tell you step-by-step how to share and view Instagram Reels within WhatsApp, making content sharing more fun and convenient.

How To Share Instagram Reels On WhatsApp

Step 1: Ensure that the WhatsApp application on your Android phone or iPhone is updated to the latest version to access all new features.

Step 2: Locate the Meta AI icon on the WhatsApp home screen, which is easily identifiable by an animated blue-pink circle positioned above the chat list.

Step 3: Tap on the Meta AI icon, and the Meta AI chatbot interface will appear on your screen, providing a familiar chat environment.

Step 4: In the text input box at the bottom, enter a prompt like "Show me Instagram reels" to interact with the chatbot.

Step 5: After sending your prompt, WhatsApp will quickly respond by displaying a selection of Reels within the chat interface for you to browse.

Step 6: Tap on any of the displayed Reels to view them directly within the WhatsApp app, allowing for a seamless viewing experience.

Moreover, if a user wants to view Reels from a specific Instagram page or creator, they can mention the name in their text prompt to access the latest and most popular Reels from that account.