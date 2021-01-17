How to stop getting new friends joined alerts on Signal, Telegram apps

New Delhi: If you have recently switched to Signal or Telegram then you might be receiving notifications alerting you that your friends have also joined.

If you are at your wits end after getting these messages when someone from your contact list joins Signal or Telegram app.

Here is a how you can disable new friends joined alerts on your phone:

How to stop this alert on Telegram app:

* Open Telegram, and tap on the hamburger button, which is located on the top left corner of the screen.

* Go to the Settings section and then jump to Notifications and Sounds.

* Scroll down and tap on ‘Contact joined Telegram.’

How to stop this alert on Signal app:



* Open Signal on your Android smartphone and then tap on the three-dotted icon, located on the top right side of the screen.

* Got to Settings, go to Notifications.

* Now, scroll down and toggle off the ‘Contact joined Signal.’ The steps are similar for the iOS version too.

In India it is estimated that the Signal app was downloaded by close to 3 million users. also, this week, Signal became the No. 1 app in India on Apple and Android phones.

It all started after WhatsApp's introduced a new privacy policy asking its users to either accept the changes in its Terms of Service and privacy policy by February 8 or their accounts will be deleted. It has been as part of an upcoming global roll-out for over 2 billion users.

Though on Friday, WhatsApp said it has decided to postpone a privacy update due to "misinformation causing concern" among people, the company said.