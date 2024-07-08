Lost Your SmartPhone? Now Find It Easily With This Simple Tricks

New Delhi: Did you lose your smartphone or did someone steal your smartphone? Don't worry! Losing your smartphone can be stressful, but there are steps you can take to recover it or protect your data. You can use a citizen-centric portal known as Sanchar Saathi, introduced by the Indian government.

This portal has been established by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). It uses the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) to find your device. With this portal, you can easily track and block your device to stop misuse.

To track or block the smartphone with the help of the Sanchar Saathi portal, users should be ready with an FIR copy and the IMEI number.

आपका फ़ोन खो गया? चिंता न करें!

खोए या चोरी हुए मोबाइल फ़ोन को ब्लॉक और ट्रेस करने के लिए#SancharSaathi के पोर्टल का उपयोग करें



बस IMEI नंबर और FIR कॉपी तैयार रखें। #MobileSafety pic.twitter.com/0vXGuIOCdS — DoT India (@DoT_India) July 7, 2024

What Is IMEI Number?

The IMEI number is a unique identifier for your device. This can help you in various purposes such as tracking your phone if it’s lost or stolen, or for certain technical support issues.

How To Use The Sanchar Saathi Portal?

Step 1:

Go to the Sanchar Saathi website: https://sarcharsaathi.gov.in.

Step 2:

Click on 'Register Here' to create your account.

Step 3:

Select the option 'Find stolen/lost device.'

Step 4:

Provide details such as your name, mobile number, IMEI, device brand, model, and invoice.

Step 5:

Upload the purchase bill of your smartphone.

Step 6:

Provide information about the loss of your device, including city, district, state, and date.

Step 7:

Enter details of the police station where you filed a complaint, the complaint number, and upload a copy of the complaint.

Step 8:

Provide your personal details along with a valid photo identity card (e.g., Aadhaar).

Step 9:

Enter your mobile number to generate an OTP.

Step 10:

Once the OTP is verified, create the account by adding your name, email address, and password. Click on the 'Create Account' button.

Step 11:

Log in to the portal with your new account.

How To Locate And Disable Your Device?

Step 1:

After logging in, click on the "IMEI Search" button.

Step 2:

Enter your device’s IMEI number and tap on "Search."

Step 3:

The location of your smartphone will be displayed.

Step 4:

To block your device, click on the "Block Stolen/Lost Mobile" button, enter your phone number, and select the reason for blocking.

Step 5:

Click on the "Block" button. Your phone will be blocked, preventing it from making or receiving calls or messages.

Notably, the Sanchar Saathi is a citizen-centric portal, launched by the DoT on May 16, 2023. It helps people to know about the mobile connections in their name, cancel connections they don't need, block or trace lost phones, and check if a phone is genuine before buying.

The DoT has added two new services. Users can now report international calls from Indian numbers and check how many wired internet providers are in their area.