How to transfer Amazon Pay Balance to your bank account in few clicks? Here's the step-by-step guide

New Delhi: A few years ago, Amazon announced the launch of its payment platform, Amazon Pay. Since its introduction, it has developed into a complete payment method for all kinds of transactions. With the Pay balance, you may make movie reservations, settle debts, and purchase anything from Amazon.

Few people are aware that you can quickly withdraw your Pay balance, though. In a few easy steps, you can transfer your Pay balance to your bank account. To transfer money, you must first pass KYC, so keep that in mind before looking at the procedure. If your KYC is already complete, proceed to the next section.

Here's the step-by-step guide to transfer Amazon Pay Balance to your bank account:

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the Amazon Pay section.

- Click on the send money option.

- Choose the appropriate bank account you want to send the money.

- An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

- Verify your mobile number by entering the OTP.

- Fill up the account details.

- Click on the Pay now option.

- Click on the Amazon Pay option.

- If the Amazon Pay option is not showing in the payment option, click on the show more option.

- Now click on the Amazon Pay option.

- Click on the continue option.