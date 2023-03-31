How To Use ChatGPT? This Man Earns Rs 28 Lakhs By Teaching Basics Of AI Chatbot

New Delhi: Along with the launch, ChatGPT is in the headline most of the time. But this time, the AI-powered Chatbot is not in the news for its feature. Now, it is in the headline due to the courses available on it. A real incident on social media goes viral of a man earns Rs 28 lakhs in just 3 months by teaching basics of ChatGPT. As per the Business Insider report, the man named Lance Junck.

Sounding unbelievable! But this is true. A man by the name of Lance Junck made over $35,000 or about Rs.28 lakhs in just three months. (Also Read: These Two LIC Schemes Ending Today For Investments: Check Calculator, Benefits)

According to Business Insider, Lance Junck, a 23-year-old, has started an online course on an education platform. The goal of the course was to instruct students on ChatGPT usage. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 Available At Lowest Ever Price! Here's How To Get In Just Rs 34,999 On Flipkart)

Almost 15,000 students from all over the world registered for the course in just three months. Almost $35,000 has been made so far from his course, "ChatGPT Masterclass: A Comprehensive ChatGPT Tutorial for Beginners."

In an interview with the magazine, Junck expressed his amazement at the AI app's capabilities and his desire to make the bot accessible to everyone. In order for them to utilise the magic tool to its fullest, he also saw a chance to teach others how to use it.

The learning curve for ChatGPT is "amazing," he said. As a result, Junk remarked, "I tried to make it warm, interesting, and approachable because I think people are kind of terrified of ChatGPT." Unfortunately, Junk was not given any official ChatGPT training. He acknowledged being self-taught.

Junck revealed that he works on the programme for several hours every day. To better understand how to prompt the bot, he instructs it to "do things like compose an introduction to a novel or product descriptions for certain foods," according to the article. Junk also mentioned that he reads all of the ChatGPT material available online.

According to the story, the seven-hour course created by Junk now costs $20. It was filmed by Junck over the course of almost three weeks and consists of 50 lectures targeted at beginners.

Most of the students who have signed up for Junck's course are from the US, but it has also drawn pupils from Canada, Japan, and India. students from the Middle East, Russia, and Venezuela. Students have enrolled from nations where ChatGPT is not yet accessible, according to Junck.