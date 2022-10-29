How to use WhatsApp blur tool: Here's step-by-step guide

New Delhi: In order to help its users discreetly conceal important information from the photographs that they share with other people, the Meta-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp is bringing out a blur function. This tool is offered under the edit option for photos for smartphone users. To enable users to blur a portion or the full photo before transmitting, WhatsApp is rolling out this tool for both the WhatsApp app and WhatsApp web users.

Users can blur specific portions of an image before transmitting it using the blur function. Office users could find this function beneficial as it allows them to instantly blur any undesired portions of the image without having to launch any external software. (Also Read: OMG, your money and financial data at risk! Drinik malware stealing banking credentials; details here)

However, the feature also adheres to Meta's privacy policy because it allows you to keep undesired information secret. (Also Read: Video of a child washing father's MacBook with soap goes viral; Twitter flooded with memes--watch video here)

Here is the step by step guide to activate the WhatsApp blur tool:

- Open the WhatsApp app

- If you are using it on a desktop, open WhatsApp web.

- Login by just scanning the QR.

- Click on the chat box.

- Go to the chat box of the user, you want to send an image.

- Select the image you want to send.

- If the blur tool shows up above the photo, you can start using it right away.

- If it is not visible, wait for the next update.