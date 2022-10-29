OMG, your money and financial data at risk! Drinik malware stealing banking credentials; details here

New Delhi: Cyber security researchers had found a new variant of the Drinik Android virus, and it can steal your crucial bank information. For the unversed, Drinik is an old malware having headlines since 2016. In the past, the Indian government issued a warning to Android users about malware that was stealing their personal data in order to generate income tax refunds.

By using more sophisticated skills, Cyble has now discovered a new variant of the malware that targets individuals in India and those who use 18 specific Indian banks. It now targets users by sending an SMS with an APK file. (Also Read: Video of a child washing father's MacBook with soap goes viral; Twitter flooded with memes--watch video here)

In order to turn off Google Play Protect, the app then asks for permission to utilise the Accessibility Service. Once a user gives permission, the programme has the ability to carry out specific tasks without informing the user beforehand. The software has the ability to record screen activity, record keystrokes, and make navigation gestures. (Also Read: Shocker! Husband buried his alive wife in grave, woman's life saved with APPLE WATCH--Know how)

When the software receives all the necessary rights and access, it uses WebView to open a legitimate Indian income tax website rather than the phishing page that was previously loaded. Despite being a real website, the software records users' screen activity and keystrokes to access their login information.

To ensure that the information (user ID, PAN, and Aadhar) it is stealing is valid, the software also has the ability to verify whether the login was successful. The software takes the user to a phishing page that impersonates the official website of the Income Tax Department. Here, users are required to provide their financial information, including account and credit card numbers, CVV, and PIN.

How to get out of the virus?

- Don't download any apps via SMS or from untrusted websites.

- Avoid granting a new app access to your call and SMS logs.