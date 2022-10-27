Video of a child washing father's MacBook with soap goes viral; Twitter flooded with memes--watch video here

New Delhi: A 2-year-old Chinese girl made the decision to wash her father's pricey laptop with soap after hearing him describe it as having "crap" inside. Twitter buzzes with memes as the video went viral. The preliminary information showed that the video is from China. In the viral video, the little girl tries to wash the MacBook with soap in a bucket full of water.

When the girl's mother discovered that her daughter was in the bathroom attempting to wash a Macbook with soap and dipping it in a pail of water. The mother nearly "died from fury," the South China Morning Post reported, after learning of the daughter's deed. "My spouse grumbled at breakfast that his computer had too much garbage on it. So our daughter made the decision to assist him in cleaning it, the source told.

During breakfast, the young child overheard her father complaining about the laptop being full of trash and made the decision to take matters into her own hands. Although the occurrence could appear to be unimportant to others, many individuals commented on how moving the video was.

Watch this video by clicking on the below-given link

https://fb.watch/gpZpHg_NCT/?mibextid=6IxyOt