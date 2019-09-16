Howdy Modi – PM Modi invites your thoughts and ideas for Houston event

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will be addressing a community event in Houston on September 22 for which he has sought thoughts and ideas from the people for his speech.

The community programme, "Howdy Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Future" may incorporate some of the ideas in his speech depending on the feedback of the people.

Users can send in their ideas on the PM Narendra Modi app.

Use #HowdyModi. The PM may incorporate some of the ideas in his speech," the app newsUpdate reads.

The September 22 'Howdy Modi' event has been hosted by Texas India Forum at the NRG Stadium in Houston. The White House has also confirmed President Donald Trump's attendance at the event

Over 50,000 people have registered for the event. Over 60 US lawmakers are expected to attend the event.

Huge billboards have sprung up across Houston and other places to welcome Modi on his US tour.